Dupree Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,232 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $102,786,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $62.50 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.24 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.