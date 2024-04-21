Dupree Financial Group LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $193.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

