Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.9% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KRE opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

