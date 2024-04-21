Dupree Financial Group LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $118.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

