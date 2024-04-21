Dymension 1-Day Volume Tops $11.06 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00006183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $586.45 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 4.14470447 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $16,760,383.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

