EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,649 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $71,621,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 5,779,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

