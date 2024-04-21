EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 564,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 128,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 17,066,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,055,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

