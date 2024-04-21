EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 368.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 2,259,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

