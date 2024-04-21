EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

