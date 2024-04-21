EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 70,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 306,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,914,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.51. 2,351,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.27.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

