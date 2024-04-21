EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,127,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $544.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

