EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. 3,017,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.90. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.