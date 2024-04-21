EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 133,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

