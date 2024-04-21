EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 3,747 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $315,447.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,995,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,707 shares of company stock worth $29,526,367. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 6,088,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,019. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.