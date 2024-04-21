EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $54.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,305.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

