EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 65 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $16.06 on Friday, hitting $628.16. 1,072,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,643. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

