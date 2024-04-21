EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $222.52. 714,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.86 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

