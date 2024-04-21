Electroneum (ETN) Market Capitalization Tops $84.90 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $84.90 million and $965,456.39 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002280 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,297,055 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

