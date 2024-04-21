Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $56,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $369.76 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $763.96 and its 200-day moving average is $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.