Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $4,347,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,588,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $726.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $369.76 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

