Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.59.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$47.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$54.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8389626 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

