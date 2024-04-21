Encore Capital Group’s (ECPG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.36. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.