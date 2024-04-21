Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,089 ($13.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Entain to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.23).

Entain Trading Up 1.6 %

Entain Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 837.40 ($10.42) on Thursday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88). The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 834.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 894.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entain news, insider Stella David purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($595,543.38). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

