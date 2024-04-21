Ergo Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.02 million and $192,187.44 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.59 or 0.00778453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00130397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00179837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00108154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,775,504 coins and its circulating supply is 74,775,396 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.