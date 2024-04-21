Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Etsy stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

