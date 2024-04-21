Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.48

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.48 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.68). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.68), with a volume of 67,697 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Eurocell Trading Up 1.1 %

Eurocell Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £148.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,999.75). In other Eurocell news, insider Alison Littley purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £1,625 ($2,022.91). Also, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 54,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,999.75). Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Further Reading

