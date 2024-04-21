Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.14

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and traded as high as $65.85. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 622 shares trading hands.
Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
