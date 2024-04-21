Evercore ISI Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $175.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.63.

NYSE PNC opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

