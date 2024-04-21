Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.