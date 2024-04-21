Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $512.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $448.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $393.86.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $408.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.47. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

