Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $258.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00057366 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023623 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009569 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013445 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006204 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000148 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,420,197 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
