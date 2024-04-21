Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $258.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00003733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,420,197 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

