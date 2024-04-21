Financial Analysis: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -21.97% -35.86% -11.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyundai Motor and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gogoro has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 201.42%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $99.77 billion 0.19 $5.16 billion $27.52 3.23 Gogoro $349.85 million 0.99 -$76.04 million ($0.32) -4.41

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyundai Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Gogoro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.