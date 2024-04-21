Financial Analysis: ProSomnus (OSA) & Its Competitors

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 222 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProSomnus to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -750.04% -150.68% -29.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProSomnus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProSomnus Competitors 1567 4187 8177 219 2.50

ProSomnus presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,884.13%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 31.55%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.08 ProSomnus Competitors $1.06 billion $2.81 million -8.06

ProSomnus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProSomnus beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSomnus Company Profile

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

