First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Bank Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Bank by 403.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 476,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

