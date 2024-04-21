First Command Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 90,583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Adobe by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 561,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,697,000 after acquiring an additional 84,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

