First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $192,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 560.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. 2,159,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

