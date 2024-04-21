First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 621,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,054. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

