First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.26 Billion Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 49.9% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,264,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

