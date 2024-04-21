First Command Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.87. 9,440,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,987. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

