First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,623,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,627,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.