First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.91. 940,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.