First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

