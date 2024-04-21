First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,870,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,582. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

