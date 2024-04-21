First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. 5,872,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

