First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.59 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and $5.38 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,588,766,587 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,588,766,587.24. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00065879 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $5,475,808,274.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

