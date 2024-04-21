First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.59 billion and approximately $5.61 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,588,766,587 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,588,766,587.24. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00065879 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $5,475,808,274.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

