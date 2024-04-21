Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Five9 stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.83. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

