FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 25.8% Higher This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $2,518.24 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.1865169 USD and is up 8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,048.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

