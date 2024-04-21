FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $309.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.