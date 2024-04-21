FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.